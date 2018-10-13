Warriors' Kevin Durant: To rest Friday

Durant will get Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers off, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

With the season opener just around the corner, Durant will get the night off to make sure he's fully rested for Tuesday's contest. With Damien Jones also getting a breather, Jordan Bell, Andre Iguodala and Jonas Jerebko could see an uptick in playing time.

