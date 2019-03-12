Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will not play Wednesday

Durant (ankle) did not practice Tuesday and will sit out Wednesday's matchup with the Rockets, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Durant bruised his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Suns. Although coach Steve Kerr downplayed the injury following the game, the team will ultimately play it safe with their All Star forward. His minutes will likely be spread out between Alfonzo McKinnie, Damion Lee, and Jonas Jerebko in some fashion, as Andre Iguodala has a pretty set role with the second unit. Durant's next chance to return will be Saturday against the Thunder.