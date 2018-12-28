Warriors' Kevon Looney: Continues strong work in loss

Looney generated eight points (4-6 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in the Warriors' 110-109 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Looney drew the start at center and turned in another strong performance, equaling his season best in rebounding in the process. The fourth-year big also continued to be impressively efficient with his modest usage on the offensive end, and he'll presumably retain solid value in deeper season-long formats and as a DFS play as long as DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) remains on the shelf.