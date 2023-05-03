Looney provided 10 points (5-11 FG), 23 rebounds and five assists over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 loss to the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Looney was a menace on the glass again and now has four games with 20-plus rebounds across the team's first eight postseason matchups. His 23 boards Tuesday were a career high and tied Anthony Davis for the most in Game 1. While his rebounding prowess gets all the attention, Looney has quietly been an outstanding passer this postseason and is averaging 4.4 assists, which is nearly double his regular-season average.