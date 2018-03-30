Warriors' Kevon Looney: Impresses again Thursday

Looney compiled eight points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 11107 loss to the Bucks.

Looney just kept going Thursday, contributing a bit of everything in the loss. Despite the Warriors struggling to win games lately, a benefit of all the injuries has been the development of Looney. He does not offer a lot of upside in the scoring department, but racks up the defensive stats, rebounds the ball and maintains high efficiency from the field. He has certainly outplayed Jordan Bell and if you are looking for a sneaky pickup, Looney could be your guy.