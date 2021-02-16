Looney (ankle) will be re-evaluated Wednesday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Looney will have his checkup sooner than initially expected, as earlier reports indicated he would get his ankle looked at a week from Friday. The team should have a better idea of when he'll be healthy enough to return following Wednesday's examination.
