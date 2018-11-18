Warriors' Kevon Looney: Starting Saturday

Looney will start at center Saturday against the Mavericks, Mike Peasley of 103.3FM ESPN reports.

Coach Steve Kerr will opt to change his frontcourt, pushing Damian Jones to the bench and inserting Looney at center. Since the start of November, Looney has averaged 6.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals in 18.9 minutes.