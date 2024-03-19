Moody has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Knicks due to left knee soreness. He finished with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one assist and one steal in eight minutes of action.

Moody carried a probable designation while dealing with left knee soreness leading up to his clearance for Monday's game, and the issue appears to have flared-up to the point of removing him from the contest. It's a troubling development for the 21-year-old, who also had a multi-week absence due to left calf soreness in January.