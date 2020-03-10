Warriors' Mychal Mulder: Re-signs on multi-year pact
Mulder officially re-signed Tuesday with the Warriors on a multi-year contract.
Golden State had been expected to bring Mulder back on another 10-day pact after his initial deal expired after Saturday's win over the 76ers, but the Warriors have apparently decided to keep him in the fold on a longer-term commitment. Mulder quickly established himself as a key cog in the rotation during his first six games with the club, averaging 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 29.5 minutes while shooting 35.6 percent from distance. The rookie should remain a member of the rotation Tuesday versus the Clippers, but he'll likely forfeit some minutes once Stephen Curry (illness) and Draymond Green (knee) are ready to play again.
