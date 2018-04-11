Warriors' Nick Young: Just six points in 24 minutes
Young registered six points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist in Tuesday's blowout 119-79 loss to the Utah Jazz.
Young wrapped up the regular season still struggling to score past 10 points in a recent game, as he last scored in double figures back on Mar. 27. The former first-round pick from USC concluded his 10th NBA season by appearing in 80 games for the Warriors and averaging 7.3 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest. Young will be a free-agent come this summer.
