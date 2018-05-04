Warriors' Nick Young: Coming off bench Friday

Young will come off the bench for Friday's Game 3 against New Orleans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

With Steph Curry back in the lineup and coach Steve Kerr opting to go with JaVale McGee at center, Young has been pushed out of the starting five. He's seen 16.0 minutes per game over the first two contests of the series, but will likely see a reduction moving forward.

