Warriors' Nick Young: Totals six points in Game 1 start

Young managed six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 21 minutes during Golden State's 123-101 win over the Pelicans in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round playoff series.

Young drew the start at forward in a new-look starting lineup to open the second round, but he was far off the scoring pace set by the rest of his first-unit mates. Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant combined for 43 shot attempts alone, so there also wasn't much left over for Young after Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala also got their work in. With Stephen Curry (knee) slated to be back for Tuesday's Game 2, a return to the bench is likely in the cards for Young, although the possibility remains that head coach Steve Kerr opts to continue deploying a Young-Durant-Green trio at small forward, power forward and center.