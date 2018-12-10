Nuggets' Nick Young: Signs with Nuggets
Young signed a contract with the Nuggets on Monday.
Already dealing with injuries to Gary Harris (hip), Will Barton (groin), and Isaiah Thomas (hip), the Nuggets went out and signed Young to provide backcourt depth. It's unclear what role the veteran guard will fill for Denver. Young averaged 7.3 points and 1.6 rebounds across 17.4 minutes per game with the Warriors last season.
