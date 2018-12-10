Nuggets' Nick Young: Will be available Monday
Young will be available to make his Nuggets debut Monday night against the Grizzlies, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
There's no guarantee that Young will see the floor, but he officially passed his physical Monday morning and joined his new team at shootaround. Whether Young plays Monday or not, he eventually figures to settle into a bench role to help the Nuggets make up for the loss of Gary Harris, though he's unlikely to be fantasy-relevant in most formats.
