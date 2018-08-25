Nick Young: Arrested, released on bail

Young was arrested in Hollywood late Friday night after being pulled over for a routine traffic violation, ESPN reports. A police department spokesperson stated Young did not obey the officers at the scene, which resulted in the player being arrested for delaying an investigation. Young was released on bail just over three hours later.

Young has a court date set for Sept. 19. It's not immediately clear how the incident will affect the free agent's offseason, but more information should arrive in mid-September. Last season for the Warriors, Young averaged 7.3 points across 17.4 minutes in his age 32 season.