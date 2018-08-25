Nick Young: Arrested, released on bail
Young was arrested in Hollywood late Friday night after being pulled over for a routine traffic violation, ESPN reports. A police department spokesperson stated Young did not obey the officers at the scene, which resulted in the player being arrested for delaying an investigation. Young was released on bail just over three hours later.
Young has a court date set for Sept. 19. It's not immediately clear how the incident will affect the free agent's offseason, but more information should arrive in mid-September. Last season for the Warriors, Young averaged 7.3 points across 17.4 minutes in his age 32 season.
More News
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Totals six points in Game 1 start•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Just six points in 24 minutes•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Contributes five points off bench Sunday•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Probable Saturday•
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...