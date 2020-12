Young agreed to a contract Monday with the Chinese Basketball Association's Zhejiang Lions, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Young will head to China with the hope of using a strong showing overseas as a springboard to return to the NBA, but his time in basketball's top league is most likely over. The 35-year-old hasn't appeared in the NBA since 2018-19, when he saw action in four games with the Nuggets. He didn't suit up domestically or overseas during the 2019-20 campaign.