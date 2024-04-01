Curry accumulated 33 points (12-23 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and eight assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 117-113 win over the Spurs.

Curry had most of his family in the stands as he put together an explosive performance. The veteran is rounding back into form after some regression points throughout the month, and it's coming at the right time as the Warriors make a final push for the playoffs.