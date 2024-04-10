Curry totaled 23 points (7-9 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 134-120 win over the Lakers.

The Warriors hung 26 three-pointers on the Lakers, and Curry was perfect from downtown with his long-range contribution. The Warriors closed the gap to one game behind the Lakers in the West with three games remaining. If Curry can will the Warriors past the Pelicans later in the week, the other two games against the Trail Blazers and Jazz are very winnable.