Curry (ankle) won't play Sunday versus Utah, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Curry is being listed as out with a right ankle sprain, but he'll be getting a glorified rest day in the regular-season finale. The point guard will be good to go for the start of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament during the upcoming week, but in his absence Sunday, look for Chris Paul to pick up a start.

