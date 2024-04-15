Coach Steve Kerr said Monday that Curry (ankle) is expected to play in Tuesday's Play-In Tournament matchup against the Kings, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Curry sat out Sunday's regular-season finale due to what was deemed a right ankle sprain, but it seemed as though his absence was mainly for rest purposes ahead of the postseason. The 36-year-old will presumably be back in action once the Play-In Tournament gets underway, and he's averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per game over his last three appearances.