Curry (rest) isn't listed on Golden State's injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Curry took a seat for Sunday's win over Utah, but as expected, he'll return to action Tuesday. Over his last 12 appearances, the sharpshooter has averaged 24.0 points, 5.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 32.1 minutes per game.
