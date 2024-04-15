Curry (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against Sacramento.

Curry and Draymond Green (knee) have both been cleared for action Tuesday, leaving Gary Payton (calf) as the Warriors' lone absence. Golden State will be traveling to Sacramento for Tuesday's showdown, returning to the scene of the crime where Curry dropped 50 points (20-38 FG, 7-18 3Pt) in a victorious Game 7 of last year's first-round series between these teams. Additionally, Curry averaged 31.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in four games against the Kings this season.