Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 27 in return to lineup
Curry scored 27 points (10-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 111-102 loss to the Pistons.
Making his return from an 11-game absence due to a groin injury, Curry didn't show any rust. While the Warriors' big three of Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson did their parts, each scoring more than 20 points, the rest of the roster took the night off as no other Golden State player even scored in double digits. The point guard's produced at least 25 points in 10 of his 14 games this season, and while his ability to avoid further injury is a concern, Curry should remain an elite fantasy asset when he is on the court.
