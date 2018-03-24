Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heads to locker room Friday

Curry left Friday's game against the Hawks to head to the locker room after suffering an apparent ankle sprain, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Curry is returning from a six game absence due to a right ankle sprain, but appears to have injured his other one . He had tallied 29 points, eight rebounds, and three triples across 25 minutes before leaving the game. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time, but expect the an update on his status once the Warriors provide more information.