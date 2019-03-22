Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heats up in third quarter

Curry furnished 15 points (5-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in the Warriors' 112-89 win over the Pacers on Thursday.

Curry's scoring contributions came exclusively from distance in what was a rather unusual statistical night for the sharpshooter. To begin with, all but three of Curry's points came in the third quarter. Additionally, the perennial All-Star failed to visit the free-throw line for the first time since a Jan. 28 contest against this same Pacers squad. Although he had a solid night from behind the arc, it was Curry's second sub-40-percent shooting night in the last three games, and his fourth of March overall. Even as he's occasionally scuffled, Curry is enjoying a productive month, eclipsing 20 points on six occasions, including a pair of tallies over 30.