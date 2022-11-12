Curry provided 40 points (15-23 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 106-101 win over the Cavaliers.

Curry is the oldest player to score 40+ points in two straight games since Michael Jordan did it back in 2002. His excellent scoring numbers has him second only to Luka Doncic this season, averaging 33.3 points per game. Though it's bound to cool off eventually, the 34-year-old is shooting 62.7% in the month of November, including 52.1% from beyond the arc.