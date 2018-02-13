Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads team with 22 points in blowout win
Curry posted 22 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT(, nine rebounds, seven assists and a blocked shot in 30 minutes during Monday's 129-83 win over the Suns.
The feared blowout actually occurred on Monday, and those who chose to play the Warriors saw a downtick in production from their starting five, but Curry fared the best of all of them. This game was so far apart in the second half, Coach Stever Kerr handed the whiteboard over to his players so they write up their own plays. While this was a bit of a down evening for Curry, he's virtually matchup-proof unless he runs into a matchup with blowour potential.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Fights through injury scare Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Has leg examined, stays in game•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 20 in Thursday's win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Struggles from distance in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Nets 24 in close loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Has second straight below-average night on Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...