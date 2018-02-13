Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads team with 22 points in blowout win

Curry posted 22 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT(, nine rebounds, seven assists and a blocked shot in 30 minutes during Monday's 129-83 win over the Suns.

The feared blowout actually occurred on Monday, and those who chose to play the Warriors saw a downtick in production from their starting five, but Curry fared the best of all of them. This game was so far apart in the second half, Coach Stever Kerr handed the whiteboard over to his players so they write up their own plays. While this was a bit of a down evening for Curry, he's virtually matchup-proof unless he runs into a matchup with blowour potential.