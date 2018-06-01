Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads the way with team-high 29 points

Curry produced 29 points (11-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 46 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 victory over Cleveland.

Curry was big for the Warriors as they held off a dogged Cleveland team to escape with a 124-114 overtime victory on Game One of the NBA Finals. Curry made a crucial three-point play in the dying seconds of regulation to give the Warriors a one-point lead. JR Smith had a chance to win the game but apparently failed to see Curry convert his three-point play as he held the ball, thinking the Cavaliers were ahead. Game Two is on Sunday in Oakland and Curry will look to continue his recent strong play as the Warriors look to go ahead 2-0 in the series.