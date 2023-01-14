Curry produced 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 144-113 win over San Antonio.

The Warriors dominated the Spurs to the tune of a 31-point win, so Curry had the chance to rest more than usual, which is useful for him considering he's returning from a prolonged absence due to a shoulder injury. Expect the star floor general to handle his regular workload when the Warriors take on the Bulls on Sunday as part of their ongoing road trip.