Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out next two games

Curry (groin) has been ruled out for the next two games, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Head coach Steve Kerr said the Warriors are being extra cautious with Curry because the guard has never dealt with a groin strain before, so he'll sit for both sides of the team's upcoming back-to-back (Monday against the Clippers and Tuesday against Atlanta). Look for Shaun Livingston and Quinn Cook to handle point guard duties in his absence. Curry's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Rockets.