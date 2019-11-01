Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out three months following surgery

Curry underwent surgery on his broken left hand Friday and will miss at least three months, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Curry suffered the injury Wednesday against the Suns. He'll now be out until at least early February. How quickly he returns could be determined in part by whether or not the Warriors are able to stick around in the playoff race without him. D'Angelo Russell will shift to point guard in his absence.

