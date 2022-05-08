Curry posted 30 points (7-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 14-14 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 142-112 win over Memphis.

Although Curry's three-point stroke was a bit askew, he nailed 50 percent of his shots on a night where the Warriors sank a staggering 63.1 percent from the floor. The one-two punch of Curry and Klay Thompson accounted for one of the Warriors' most potent offensive performances of the season, and with Gary Payton (elbow) sidelined indefinitely, Curry will continue to log maximum usage throughout the playoffs.