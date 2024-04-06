Curry won't play Sunday against the Jazz due to rest.

After averaging 32.1 minutes while playing in each of Golden State's last 12 games, Curry will get a breather Sunday versus a non-contending club before the Warriors return to action for a more important matchup Tuesday versus the Lakers. Expect Chris Paul to start at point guard Sunday in Curry's stead, and Brandin Podziemski should also be in store for an uptick in playing time out of the backcourt.