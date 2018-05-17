Warriors' Stephen Curry: Rough shooting night in Game 2 loss

Curry managed 16 points (7-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes during Golden State's 127-105 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series.

Curry was the only other double-digit scorer on the Warriors besides Kevin Durant, but his point total was his lowest of the six postseason games he's played. The All-Star's struggles from distance persisted as well, as he's now just 2-for-13 from three-point range over the first two games against the Rockets. Curry's 36.8 percent success rate from the floor was also his second sub-40-percent tally of the playoffs, a figure he'll look to significantly improve when Golden State attempts to bounce back in Sunday's Game 3.