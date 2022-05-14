Curry recorded 29 points (10-27 FG, 6-17 3PT, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in Friday's 110-96 win over Memphis.
Curry averaged 26.0 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game against the Grizzlies despite not shooting higher than 40.0 percent from the field in four of the six games. His shooting volume alone has allowed him to continue putting up big scoring numbers in the postseason and that trend should continue next round.
