Curry closed with 30 points (10-23 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 121-108 victory over the Rockets.

Curry wasn't all that efficient from the field but still led Golden State with 30 points and supplied quality production in the other categories. Since returning from a month-long absence due to a leg injury, Curry is averaging 31.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 0.9 steals in 35.4 minutes over his past four appearances.