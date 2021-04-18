Curry is receiving treatment after suffering a left ankle injury during Saturday's loss to the Celtics, but coach Steve Kerr indicated it's not a serious injury, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. The two-time MVP had 47 points (15-27 FG, 11-19 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes.

It was a vintage performance from the 33-year-old, and he continued to produce down the stretch despite suffering the ankle injury during the second half. Curry should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with Philadelphia until his status is updated by the team.