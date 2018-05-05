Warriors' Stephen Curry: Struggles in return to starting lineup

Curry produced 19 points (6-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Friday's 119-100 loss to the Pelicans.

Curry moved back into the starting lineup and despite putting up a nice line, he struggled from the field finishing with 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting. The Pelicans made a point of shutting Curry down and this likely had something to do with his shooting woes. He is also only in his second game back from injury and so rust could also be a factor. He should be better in Game Four as the Warriors look to turn things around.