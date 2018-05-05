Warriors' Stephen Curry: Struggles in return to starting lineup
Curry produced 19 points (6-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Friday's 119-100 loss to the Pelicans.
Curry moved back into the starting lineup and despite putting up a nice line, he struggled from the field finishing with 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting. The Pelicans made a point of shutting Curry down and this likely had something to do with his shooting woes. He is also only in his second game back from injury and so rust could also be a factor. He should be better in Game Four as the Warriors look to turn things around.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Starting Game 3 vs. Pelicans•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in 28 points during spectacular return•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Coming off bench in return•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to play Game 2•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable for Game 2•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Planning to play in Game 2•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....