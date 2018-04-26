Warriors' Stephen Curry: Upgraded to questionable for Game 1
Curry (knee) went through a full practice Thursday and has been upgraded to questionable for Game 1 of the semifinals against the Pelicans on Saturday, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Warriors' GM Bob Myers recently indicated Curry had a chance of being cleared for Game 1 and his full participation in Thursday's practice adds even more fuel to the fire. If the knee responds well to the added workload, there's a chance he's ultimately able to play, though the Warriors are certainly going to take as cautions of an approach as possible with their superstar. For now, consider Curry questionable and another update should be provided after Friday's practice or Saturday's shootaround.
