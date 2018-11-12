Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will remain sidelined Monday

Curry (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Curry suffered a "mild to moderate" groin strain during Thursday's contest against Milwaukee, and the injury is severe enough to keep him out of yet another matchup. With the Warriors set to play the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday versus Atlanta, it seems unlikely that Curry will be ready to go until Thursday at the earliest. Shaun Livingston (foot) or Quinn Cook will start at point guard until Curry returns.