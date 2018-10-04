Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Friday
Curry is out for Friday's preseason game against the Kings due to personal reasons, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The exact situation isn't clear, but the Warriors will presumably give Curry all the time he needs. While he's out Friday, Quinn Cook and Tyler Ulis are strong candidates to see extended run.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: To see roughly 20 minutes•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Splendiferous in Game Four thumping•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes ice cold in Game 3 win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Catches fire from distance in Game 2 win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads the way with team-high 29 points•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.