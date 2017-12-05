Warriors' Stephen Curry: X-Rays negative on ankle
X-rays came back negative on Curry's injured right ankle, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The negative X-rays on Curry's ankle are a positive, however his status for Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets is questionable as Curry left the X-ray room on crutches. If Curry is unable to go on Wednesday, backup point guard Shaun Livingston would likely fill in the starting rotation and see an increased role.
