Warriors' Stephen Curry: X-Rays negative on ankle

X-rays came back negative on Curry's injured right ankle, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The negative X-rays on Curry's ankle are a positive, however his status for Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets is questionable as Curry left the X-ray room on crutches. If Curry is unable to go on Wednesday, backup point guard Shaun Livingston would likely fill in the starting rotation and see an increased role.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories