Reed (back) did not play in Friday's win over Austin.

The injury, which is listed as lower back tightness, doesn't appear to be overly serious. Tony Bradley got the start at center, but didn't do much with the influx of minutes, scoring eight points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while tallying nine rebounds. Reed will aim to take the court Tuesday against Agua Caliente.