Willie Reed: Sits out with injured groin
Reed did not play in Wednesday's contest against South Bay due to a groin injury.
Reed has played only one game since signing with Salt Lake City, logging five minutes Jan. 22. His next opportunity to retake the court will come in seven days when the Stars host Iowa.
