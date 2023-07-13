Hernangomez signed a three-year contract with Spanish club FC Barcelona on Thursday.

The 29-year-old had spent the past seven seasons in the NBA over stops with the Knicks, Hornets and Pelicans, but he'll continue his playing career in his native country after hitting free agency earlier this offseason when New Orleans declined his $2.56 million team option for 2023-24. Hernangomez likely could have found work with another NBA team on a deal for the veteran's minimum, but he'll instead return overseas on what's presumably a more lucrative contract. Given the length of the deal, Hernangomez's time in the NBA could well be over. The 6-foot-11, 250-pound center averaged 7.1 points and 4.9 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game over 37 games with the Pelicans in 2022-23, but his lack of perimeter shooting and shot blocking made him a poor fit in the modern NBA.