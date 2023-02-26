Hernangomez recorded nine points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and three steals over 11 minutes during Saturday's 128-106 loss to the Knicks.

Hernangomez saw additional run in the loss, due primarily to the fact Larry Nance was forced from the court due to an ankle injury. While it will be matchup-dependent, Hernangomez could be a player to consider, even in 12-team formats, if Nance misses time moving forward. He has the ability to rack up stats in a hurry and given that Jonas Valanciunas isn't setting the world on fire, managers may want to consider grabbing Hernangomez.