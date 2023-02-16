Hernangomez logged 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 FT) and 11 rebounds across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 120-102 loss to the Lakers.

Larry Nance Jr. missed this game due to left groin soreness, but he could be back right after the All-Star break. Hernangomez certainly made the most of his minutes Wednesday, and he also cleaned up late with six points in the final few minutes due to the lopsided score.