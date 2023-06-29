Hernangomez's $2.56 million team option for 2023-24 was declined by the Pelicans on Thursday, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hernangomez spent the past three seasons in New Orleans but saw an inconsistent role during the 2022-23 campaign. He averaged just 7.1 points and 4.9 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game over 37 appearances last year and will now seek out other opportunities. It's unclear whether the 29-year-old will be able to find a consistent role elsewhere in the NBA.