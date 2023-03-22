Hernangomez racked up seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and two steals across five minutes during Tuesday's 119-84 win over the Spurs.

Hernangomez played five minutes of garbage time, ending with a somewhat serviceable nine-category line. While he does have the ability to put up numbers, even in limited minutes, his role is simply too insignificant at this point to warrant any real attention. He is someone to keep an eye on should injuries open up a path to minutes, but for now, managers can focus their attention elsewhere.