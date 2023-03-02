Hernangomez will join the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Hernangomez will make his first start of the 2022-23 campaign Wednesday with Jonas Valanciunas (calf) and Larry Nance (ankle) sidelined. He has put up impressive numbers in his last three appearances, averaging 15.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 18.7 minutes and should be considered a top streaming option.